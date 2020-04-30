Henry Sill



Scottsdale - Henry Sill, 88, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on April 28, 2020. Henry was born in Michigan, 10/27/1931. He graduated from Princeton, a student of Albert Einstein, (no foolin'!) He earned his law degree from the UofA in Tucson. Henry began his career as a prosecuting attorney and then moved on to private practice, as well as serving as a part-time judge, all in Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Maxine, daughter Carrie, sons Robert (Lee), and Brian (Kim), brother Fred (Sandy) and sister Merilyn, seven grandchildren: Jaclyn (Chris), John (Audrey), Daniel, Kathryn, Andrew (Stephanie), Emily, Matthew, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial/Mass will be held post covid pandemic with Messenger Mortuary, details to follow in future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or Premier Hospice.













