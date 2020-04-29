|
|
Henry Villescas Gonzales
Phoenix - Henry "Ricky" Villescas Gonzales, 79, of Phoenix, AZ passed away April 23, 2020. Ricky, a US Navy veteran, was born in Los Angeles but raised in Clifton, AZ. He is survived by his children Richard, Steven, and Carolyn Hill from his marriage to Georgia (née de Aragon); 7 grandchildren; sister Patricia (Coronado) Jackson of Winnemucca, NV; brother Michael Coronado of La Jolla, CA; and brother Robert D. Villescas, Sr. of San Jose, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents Petra S. Villescas and Pete C. Gonzales, brother Daniel V. Gonzales, and sister Mary Louise Coronado. He was laid to rest in Clifton's Sacred Heart Cemetery on May 2, 2020. Visit www.hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020