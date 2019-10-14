|
The Lord called Henry W. Bried Jr., treasured Son and Brother, home at 5:27 PM on October 4, 2019 at the age of 60, resulting from a stroke suffered earlier in the week. He is survived by Marian Busby (Mother), Henry W. Bried Sr. (Father), Kathleen Moore (Sister), James M. Bried, MD (Brother), Stephen Bried (Brother), in addition to his extended family of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
Hank was born in Springfield, PA on May 25, 1959; he made Arizona his home later in 1969. Hank attended Kiva, Chaparral and graduated from Saguaro H.S.; his extracurricular activities included baseball, football and wrestling. Following Scottsdale Community College, Hank was a dedicated and trusted employee at Barrett Jackson for 30+ years, Platinum Ride Plus and an Owner/Partner in a Window and Door Company.
When one reflects on Hank's Life and Journey of Life these thoughts about Hank are very appropriate; Not "How did he die?" But "How did he love?" Not "What was his station?" But "Had he a heart?" And "How did he play his God given part?" Not "What was his shrine or Creed?" But how he befriended those really in need?
The Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 9:00 AM at St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish Center, 32648 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331. Directions will be provided to reception following Mass.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019