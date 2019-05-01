Henry W. Glogosh, Jr.



Scottsdale - Henry W. Glogosh, Jr., 78 passed away on April 26, 2019 from complications following a heart attack which occurred on March 20th. He was born in Charleroi, PA, to Teresa and Henry Glogosh, Sr. and was raised in Monessen along with his brother Bernie and sister Marlene, all predeceased. Henry met his wife Marge while teaching at Penn Hills High School in PA. They recently celebrated 54 wonderful years of marriage. Henry graduated from California State Teachers College, California, PA. He and his wife moved to Arizona in 1968 where he completed a masters degree in mathematics which was funded by the National Science Foundation. He taught Math at Tempe High School and Glendale Community College. He also worked at Aetna Life Insurance Co. Henry enjoyed skiing, gardening, golfing and watching the Steelers and Diamondbacks. Henry and Marge also took 14 Riverboat cruises all over the world. Husband, father, grandfather and friend he was a moral and loving man. His faith was guided by the fellowship at Mountain View Presbyterian Church. Henry is survived by his wife Marge, daughter Lindsey (Bruce) Yant, and grandchildren Sedona and Lawson of Gilbert, AZ. "Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted". We love and miss you greatly. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 1:00 PM at Mountain View Presbyterian Church 8050 E. Mountain View Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences. Published in The Arizona Republic on May 1, 2019