1/1
Herb Silver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herb's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herb Silver

Monterey, CA - Herb Silver, a resident of Merrill Gardens in Monterey, California, died peacefully on June 29th, 2020. He had just celebrated his 96th birthday on June 2nd. He was the son of the late Seymour Silver and Ruth Silver Hamburger of Boston, and the brother of Seymour Silver, who pre-deceased him. Herb was a proud veteran of the US Navy, having served during World War II as a submarine radio operator, where he witnessed battles in both the Pacific and North Africa arenas. He worked for Nikon for over 25 years, working his way up from Salesman to Regional Sales Manager, covering the Northeast US region with responsibility for six territories. He was extremely respected and well-liked among his colleagues. Herb is survived by his wife, Shirley Silver, his sister, Sydelle Gomberg, his son, Scott Silver, and many loving nieces and nephews. Peter Silver, his son, pre-deceased him.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved