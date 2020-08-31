Herb Silver



Monterey, CA - Herb Silver, a resident of Merrill Gardens in Monterey, California, died peacefully on June 29th, 2020. He had just celebrated his 96th birthday on June 2nd. He was the son of the late Seymour Silver and Ruth Silver Hamburger of Boston, and the brother of Seymour Silver, who pre-deceased him. Herb was a proud veteran of the US Navy, having served during World War II as a submarine radio operator, where he witnessed battles in both the Pacific and North Africa arenas. He worked for Nikon for over 25 years, working his way up from Salesman to Regional Sales Manager, covering the Northeast US region with responsibility for six territories. He was extremely respected and well-liked among his colleagues. Herb is survived by his wife, Shirley Silver, his sister, Sydelle Gomberg, his son, Scott Silver, and many loving nieces and nephews. Peter Silver, his son, pre-deceased him.









