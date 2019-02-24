Herbert C. (Herb) Easley Jr. 85, of Phoenix passed away at home surround by his family on February 21, 2019. He was born to Herbert C. Easley Sr. and Clara M Skinner on December 21, 1933 in the small oil town of Taft, California. He grew up in Los Angeles and San Francisco, before moving to Phoenix in 1947 where he then graduated from North High School in 1951.

After graduating, Herb enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1953-1957 as an Aviation Photographer's Mate with his final 18 months aboard the USS Valley Forge (CVS-45). In 1957 after his Honorable discharge, he attended Phoenix College and Arizona State University. From 1959 to 1963 Herb landed a job with KTVK-TV as a cameraman and audio operator before going to work with his father at Easley's Fun Shop full time. Herb loved learning magic and also being a well-known Ventriloquist.

Herb was involved with the Sports Car Club in the early 1960's. He joined the Phoenix Jaycees in 1966 and served on several Rodeo of Rodeo Committees. In 1977 he became a JCI Senator and subsequently served on the Old Timers Committee. In 1985 he joined the National Costumers Association and was president from 1997-1999, attending conventions all over the United States for many years. He was a member of the local Ring 55 Magic Club and received a lifetime achievement award from the International Brotherhood of Magicians in October 2018. Herb was an enthusiast of World War II history, architecture, aviation, trivia, and loved his daily crossword puzzles.

Herb is survived by his wife Carol Easley; Two daughters Debbie Easley and Dr. Leslie Easley-Dominguez (Joe); Three grandchildren Ashley Butler(Ty); Samantha Herrera (Luis) and London Dominguez. He is also survived by three great grandchildren Ashton Butler; Aubrey and Xenny Herrera.

A viewing will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary. A Funeral Service will follow on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary located at 710 W. Bethany Home Road Phoenix.

Family suggests in Lieu of flowers please donate to your charity of choice in Herbert's name. Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary