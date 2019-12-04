|
|
Herbert Kwittken
Sun City - Herbert Kwittken, MD, 89, from Sun City, Arizona passed away on Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019. He was born Feb 4, 1930 to Alice and Harry Kwittken in Brooklyn.
He received his medical degree from Indiana University. Dr Kwittken eventually opened his own private practice in Tarrytown, NY. Subsequently, he served in the US Air Force overseas with a specialty as Orthopedic Surgeon and Flight Surgeon. He completed 7 marathons which includes Boston, New York, London, and Athens, Greece. Later on in life, he worked at the MEPs in Phoenix until his retirement. He continued to inspire others, walking 4 to 6 miles a day.
He is survived by his wife Laurel Taylor-Kwittken, his son Andrew Kwittken, his daughter Leslie Lybrand (Donald), and step-son Kenneth Moorin. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren: Ben Kwittken MD, Daniel Kwittken, Hannah Lybrand and Nathaniel Lybrand. This includes nieces, Pamela Kwittken MD (Stephen Yu, MD) and Deborah Renner as well as nephews, Ilan Kwittken and Aaron Kwittken (Tessa). A memorial service will be held for immediate family. He is truly missed and loved. In place of flowers, a donation may be given in Dr. Kwittken's honor to the at .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019