Herbert W. Hyland
Phoenix - A life well lived. A journey filled with family, friends, love and joy. A trip with many twists, turns and adventures. A time with God that never ends. A life to be celebrated.
Herbert William Hyland Jr. was born in Chicago, Illinois on February, 3, 1928. He was the first born son of Herbert and Esther Hyland. Herb served his country in the Army. After his discharge, he met Eleanor and they were married on November 20, 1948. In 1950, they moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Together, they raised their children. Unfortunately, their son, Terrence, died in an accident in 1959.
In August 1989, Eleanor passed away. Herb was fortunate and met Pattie Bott. She was also a widow and they married in April 1992. Herb continued his life with Pattie and explored many new adventures. Pattie passed away in 2012. Herb always said how lucky he was to have two such wonderful women in his life.
Herb worked in many jobs over his life but his primary occupation was as a Credit Manager with Arizona Sand & Rock for over 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed many activities, most particularly bowling and being involved with youth in the Boy Scouts. Herb served as President of the Greater Phoenix Bowling Association. He was Scoutmaster of Troop 106 for many years and was awarded the Silver Beaver award. One of his great pleasures was all the amazing boys he got to know in Scouting.
On July 31, 2019, Herb left this earthly life to go join Eleanor, Terrence, Pattie and his Lord. He is survived by his brother (Richard), and his three children; Christina (Stuart), Tim (Lisa) and Herbert (Shyrl). He also has seven grandchildren; Sharon (Lee), Paul (Lisa), Adam (Christin), Stuart (Andrea), Caroline, Danielle (James) and Alexandra. Herb also has seven great grandchildren, plus nieces and nephews.
There will be a service to celebrate Herb's life on Friday, August 9 2019 at 10 am at Jesus First! Church, 498 West Missouri Avenue, Phoenix Arizona 85013. Donations may be made in Herb's name to the or the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019