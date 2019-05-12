|
Herman V. Ruter
- - Herman V. Ruter, my beloved husband of 56 years passed away on April 30, 2019. He was 80 years old. Born in the Netherlands, he came to the US in 1963. Herman graduated from the Maritime Academy in Amsterdam. He was a deck officer with Holland America Line. After moving to the United States, he worked for 46 years in the Maritime Industry. His last position was Vice President of P. and O. ports.
His love in retirement was playing golf, walking around the pond in Fountain Hills and spending a lot of time with his wife, Corrie, whom he loved very deeply. He is so very much missed by her. We miss him so much for his great sense of humor. He is survived by his son Marc; daughter in law, Helana Ruter McGlothlin and granddaughter Juliana. Also survived by his daughter Yvette Potkonjak; son in law, Eli and grandson Wyatt. He was the brother of Els and brother in law of Bram Van Wendel de Joode and by his sister in law Janny Van Bohemen- Tems. We all miss him so very much. Services will be private.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019