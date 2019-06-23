Services
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 437-0436
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Phoenix - Herminia (Minnie) T Hernandez, 76, of Phoenix, AZ passed away peacefully on June 19th, 2019. Minnie was born and raised in Phoenix, AZ to Dolores and Pasqual Trujillo on November 24th, 1942. She cared for her family lovingly and tireless, she also worked and retired from SRP.

Minnie is preceded in death by Tony Hernandez, her parents, a sister and two brothers and survived by her children Veronica Esparza, Samuel Hernandez, Margaret Hernandez, Regina Georgitso, Tony Hernandez, and 13 grandchildren, great grandchildren, four sisters and two brothers.

Visitation and services will be held on June 25, 2019 at 9:00am at Resthaven Mortuary 4310 E Southern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85042, Funeral services will follow at City of Mesa Cemetery 1212 N Center St. Mesa, AZ 85201.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019
