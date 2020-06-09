Herschel James Grady Jr. (Jim)



Phoenix - Jim Grady was born on August 27, 1948 and passed on to new adventures on June 2, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona surrounded by loving family members. The eldest of six children, Jim was born in St. Louis, Missouri to Herschel Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Grady. After graduating from Normandy High School, he joined the U.S. Navy, and spent the next four years serving his country, including a year in Vietnam.



After the service, he settled in Arizona and continued his education. He received an AA in Nursing and worked as an RN. He then furthered his education by receiving a BA in Psychology and later an MA in Psychology from Arizona State University. He spent his career working as a respected Psychological Counselor and Nurse.



Jim loved traveling with his wife Kelly and his family. He was always ready to lend a hand or give money to anyone in need and will be remembered for his love of family, his love of life and his epic sense of humor.



Jim is preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother Steven Grady and his two sisters Linda Porting and Mary Lou Welch. He is survived by his two remaining brothers Daniel and William Grady, his loving wife Kelly Hogan Grady, his two daughters Julie Grant and Monica Hayden, and his five grandchildren Lauren Wance, Christian Wance, Hunter Snyder, Myranda Field and Cassidy Field.



Final arrangements are being made by Best Funeral Services in Phoenix, AZ. A Celebration of Life Memorial is planned for July 11, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 in Phoenix. Call Monica at 602-526-6532 for further details.









