Services
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
(480) 945-2654
Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery
401 North Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Resources
Heyward Robert Anderson


1943 - 2020
Heyward Robert Anderson Obituary
Heyward Robert Anderson

Gilbert - Heyward Robert Anderson, age 76, of Gilbert, AZ passed away on March 6, 2020. Heyward was born in Chicago, IL on April 28, 1943 to Virginia (Cole) and Whitney Edward Anderson. From 1967 - 1972, Heyward served in the Air National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1972 as a Staff Sergeant. Shortly after his discharge, Heyward and his brother Jim owned Universal Homes. At its peak, Universal Homes was the largest semi-custom home builder in Arizona. He had many passions including his love for music, movies, animals and being by the sea. In Heyward's own words, the best thing to ever happen to him, was having his son Evan and marrying the love of his life, Linda. Services for Heyward are scheduled for 11AM on March 28, 2020 at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery in Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
