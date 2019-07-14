Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
1933 - 2019
Holland "Bud" Gaylord Jr. Obituary
Holland Jr. Gaylord "Bud"

Phoenix - Gaylord "Bud" Holland, Jr. passed away July 10, 2019. Bud was born December 10, 1933 in Peoria, Arizona. Bud grew up and went to school in Tolleson, Arizona. He received his Associates in Arts degree at Palo Verde Jr. College in Blythe, California, where he also played football. Bud served 2 years in the US Army. During the 1960's he worked for Arizona Public Service where he was named outstanding sales representative in 1964. Bud became a real estate broker and sold new homes. In 1988, he was named Arizona Homebuilders sales person of the year. Preceding him in death were his parents Gaylord and Mildred, sister Darlene Farley, half brother Vincent VanHorn, and daughter Cinthia Fox. Bud is survived by his wife Nancy Clarke, son Mark (Cindy) Holland, sister Antoinette (Daniel) Wiehle, grandchildren Melissa and Joshua (Cara) Braden, Lindsay and Sarah Holland, Joshua Erickson, 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00AM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue., Glendale, Arizona 85301. Memorials may be made in Bud's memory to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, Arizona 85015.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019
