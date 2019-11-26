Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Amazing Grace Lutheran Church
7160 S. Robert Trail
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Amazing Grace Lutheran Church
7160 S. Robert Trail
Inver Grove Heights, MN
Holland "Holly" Laak

Holland "Holly" Laak Obituary
Holland "Holly" Laak

Albert Lea - Age 83 formerly of Albert Lea, MN

Holly passed away unexpectedly on November 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by parents, Rudolph & Clarice Laak. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Janice; sons, Randi (Wendy Haggerty) & Robbi (Susan); step-children, Mark (Sara) Venem, Todd (Julie) Venem & Beth (Jim) Jacobs; 9 grandchildren; and11 great-grandchildren.

Holly worked for over 34 years in Law Enforcement, initially as a Sheriff's Deputy in Freeborn County, then becoming the youngest elected Sheriff in 1967 where he served for 16 years. In 1982 he became the Executive Director of the Minnesota State Sheriffs Association, serving until his retirement in 1994.

Holly had a strong devotion to his Christian faith and would pray daily for those on his extensive prayer list. His inspiration for life came from his loving family.

Visitation will be Friday November 29th, at 10:00 am, followed by the Memorial Service at 11:00 am at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, 7160 S. Robert Trail, Inver Grove Heights, MN. 55077 In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Neighbors, Inc. or Amazing Grace Lutheran Church.

Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
