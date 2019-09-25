Services
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 937-9297
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary
7924 North 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Restheaven Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Hollis Lesley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hollis Lesley


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hollis Lesley Obituary
Hollis Lesley, 83 of Sun City, AZ, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife and children on September 21, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1935 in Winters, TX to Fred and Annie (Bryant) Lesley. Hollis married Dorothy Mae (Williams) in Midland, TX on July 7, 1955. He was a loving and devoted family man.

Hollis was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter Jolayne Nadeau-Lesley, a brother and two sisters. Hollis is survived by his wife, Dorothy of 64 years, his daughter Peggy Wheeler, sons Michael Lesley and Kevin (Linda) Lesley and daughter Donna (Bruce) Bellemore as well as 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, a brother and many nieces and nephews who are dearly loved.

Visitation will be held on September 30, 2019 at 11:00am and funeral service at 12:00pm located at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary in Glendale, AZ. Graveside service will be at 1:00pm at Restheaven park cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hollis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now