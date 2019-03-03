|
Holly Leven
Scottsdale - Holly Leven, 55 of Scottsdale passed away February 27, 2019, with family and friends by her side. Holly was born in Chicago, Illinois. She is the beloved daughter of Beverly Hurwitz (Robert) of Tucson and Chicago and Monte Leven of Scottsdale. She is the cherished mother of Chloe Martin (Kiefer) of Montana, sweet grandma of Wilson Martin, adored sister of James Leven (Julie Lu) caring aunt of Alexander Leven, adored cousin and friend to many and special friend of Meredith Whitbred. Services were held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, Scottsdale, AZ 85251.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 3, 2019