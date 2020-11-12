1/1
Homer A. "Sonny" Byrd
Homer "Sonny" A. Byrd

Phoenix - Homer "Sonny" A. Byrd, 76, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away peacefully at his home on November 7, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Born on November 26, 1943 in Brooklyn, New York, to Homer and Josie Byrd. He proudly served in the Marines before serving as a police officer in the New York Police Department, where he worked for 17 years. After moving to Arizona to be closer to his family, he worked another 10 years for the Scottsdale Police Department, and later worked security at the Palo Verde Nuclear Power Plant until his retirement.

A devoted and loving husband, Sonny was also a dedicated father and grandfather. He will always be remembered as being a great provider who put his family first. Sonny was a complex man, had an affinity for singing and dancing, and was always the life of the party. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether camping with family or hiking with his beloved dogs, Kaiser, Kali, Layla, Hazel and Sofia. He loved watching movies of all kinds and had a passion for world history. Sonny was an excellent chef and a master at home improvements; there was nothing he couldn't fix.

Sonny is survived by his wife of 30 years, Julie Byrd, daughter Marisa Byrd-Deskins, stepson Lucien Knotter, stepdaughter Tessa Lyon and husband Robert, grandchildren Keira & William, and his numerous loyal and loving friends.

Due to COVID concerns, the family will be hosting a private Celebration of Life.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

