Hope Hamilton
Phoenix - Hope Hamilton, 84 of Phoenix, passed away on September 23, 2019. Hope was born Dec 24, 1934 in Lake Odessa, Michigan. She was delivered by her uncle, a doctor. His delivery fee, a cup of coffee. She grew up in Hamilton, Michigan and moved to Holland where she attended High School and two years at Hope College: Trying to escape Michigan winters she moved to Phoenix and attended Arizona State University. It was there she met her husband of 60 years, Jim, at the Wesley Foundation. The two loved to travel, and visited many countries together. Hope taught homebound children until her three children came along. They were the joy of her life. She stayed at home until they were all in school and then began to substitute teach. She loved music and had a lovely alto voice. If she heard a song several times she could play it on the piano. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Juliet Schutmaat and her brother, Wayne. She is succeeded by her sister Lucille Rubin, her husband Jim Hamilton, her children Brett Hamilton, Derek Hamilton, Lanette Rosenbaum and her grandchildren, Aidan Hamilton, Greg Hamilton, Ethan Rosenbaum, Gavin Hamilton, Andrew Rosenbaum, Kiera Hamilton and Abby Rosenbaum.
Services will be Friday October 18 at 10:30 at First United Methodist Church 5510 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85012. Hope was passionate about helping the less fortunate, Gifts in her honor may be given to United Methodist Outreach Ministries or United Methodist Committee on Relief.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019