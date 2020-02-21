|
|
Hortencia Navarro Ortega
November 13, 1935 - February 17, 2020
Hortencia Navarro Ortega was a staple in her Chandler community for over Fifty years and gave unconditional love and support to her family and friends.
Born November 13, 1935, in Ruby, AZ., Hortencia was one of twelve children born to Pedro and Carmen Navarro. Before long, the family moved and settled down in Sonorita, AZ (Gilbert) where Hortencia was raised. In 1958 she married her husband, Ricardo A. Ortega, and the two made Chandler their forever home. There they raised seven children, Evangelina, Christina, Ofelia, Becky, Marina, Rosalina and Richard. Over time, Hortencia and Ricardo became synonymous with their neighborhood; Even more so as their family began to grow even larger. In addition to her seven children, Hortencia would see Twenty-Seven grandchildren, Forty-Nine great-grandchildren and Two great-great grandchildren. All of whom got to feel her long, warm hugs and kisses on the cheek. She made sure everyone knew just how much she loved them.
Hortencia passed on peacefully from this world and into God's hands, February 17, 2020, surrounded by that same large family. There are no words to describe what she means to us.
A viewing service is to be held Thursday, Feb. 27th from 3-7 p.m. at Valley of the Sun Mortuary. A mass will be held the following day, Feb. 28th at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Chandler. Burial services to follow at Valley of the Sun Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020