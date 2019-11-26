|
Howard Brown ("H")
Scottsdale - Howard W. Brown, known to his friends and family as "H", passed away November 17, 2019 at the age of 66.
Howard was born in Pittsburgh PA to Violet M. Brown and Charles A. Brown on November 17, 1953. He graduated from Etna High School in 1971. "H" was part of the last class to graduate from Etna High School. "H" enjoyed playing lead guitar in various garage bands in his teens. He later married Mary Flaherty and they had two daughters, Edie and Jessica. Howard worked late into his years as a Master Electrician.
In late 2004, he left Etna to live in Scottsdale with his brother Allen.
He is survived by his older brothers, Charles, Robert, James, and Allen and by his daughters Edie and Jessica and eight grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30th at 11:00am in the Sonoran Room at Messinger Indian School Mortuary in Scottsdale, AZ. The address is 7601 E. Indian School Rd.
There will be a second memorial in Pittsburgh, PA in January 2020, time and place to be determined.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019