Howard David Cripps
- - Howard passed away on Thursday, September 12th at his home.
He was born and raised in Battle Creek MI. After graduation from Western Michigan University, and completion of active duty service in the U.S. Army, he began his professional career with Kalamazoo Spice Extraction Corp. where he retired as president of sales and marketing. He moved to Westbrook Village in 1990, and became an active member of the Congregational Church of Sun City. He was also a proud member of Rotary International, and a lifetime member of the Elks club.
His dual passions for travel and golf took him around the world, and earned him numerous club championships in Michigan and at Westbrook Village Golf Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Sally. He is survived by his 2 sons, 2 daughters, 7 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Congregational Church of Sun City, or to the Westbrook Village Golf Club. There will be a celebration of life at the Sunset Bistro at the Lakes on November the 7th, starting at 4pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 27, 2019