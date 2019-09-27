Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
11211 Michigan Ave
Youngtown, AZ 85363
(623) 979-7111
For more information about
Howard Cripps
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Sunset Bistro at the Lakes
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Cripps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard David Cripps


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard David Cripps Obituary
Howard David Cripps

- - Howard passed away on Thursday, September 12th at his home.

He was born and raised in Battle Creek MI. After graduation from Western Michigan University, and completion of active duty service in the U.S. Army, he began his professional career with Kalamazoo Spice Extraction Corp. where he retired as president of sales and marketing. He moved to Westbrook Village in 1990, and became an active member of the Congregational Church of Sun City. He was also a proud member of Rotary International, and a lifetime member of the Elks club.

His dual passions for travel and golf took him around the world, and earned him numerous club championships in Michigan and at Westbrook Village Golf Club.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Sally. He is survived by his 2 sons, 2 daughters, 7 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Congregational Church of Sun City, or to the Westbrook Village Golf Club. There will be a celebration of life at the Sunset Bistro at the Lakes on November the 7th, starting at 4pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now