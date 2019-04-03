Services
Howard Dean Losey


Howard Dean Losey

Apache Junction - Howard Dean Losey born 1939 in Belle Plaine Iowa, passed away March 29th, 2019 at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife Charlene (Susie). Howard was a father of two sons, Kevin and Jon Losey and a step-son Eric Kirtland. Howard had four grandsons, 2 granddaughters and thirteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Ruth (Wandling) Choteborsky.

For many years Howard was the founder and owner of Howard's Auto Service in Mesa. He sold the business and retired in 1985. Howard and Susie spent over 25 years hunting and fishing from Mexico to Alaska.

Howard was a strong leader in building and growing churches here in the USA and globally. He will be greatly missed by all. No formal services are planned at this time.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 3, 2019
