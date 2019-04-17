|
Howard E. Bickerdyke
Prescott - Born October 5, 1924, Howard Bickerdyke went into the arms of the Lord on April 9, 2019. He was a man who loved his country and served in the Navy during WWII and then again during the Korean war. It was a highlight of his life to go to Washington DC courtesy of the AZ Honor Flight program.
He loved his wife, Lina and his family. Married for 68 years until her passing, he is survived by his daughter Diane, his sons Paul and David, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and was looking forward to meeting his 9th great grandchild in late May.
Another highlight was his trip to Galesburg IL to help the city celebrate the 200th birthday of his ancestor, Mary Ann Bickerdyke. She was a civil war nurse who became known as "Mother Bickerdyke, America's Nurse." The city turned out the red carpet for him and embraced him with their love. He truly felt greatly honored.
He was also a man who loved the Lord and served Him with his whole heart. He was a deacon, a Sunday School teacher, and sang in the choir in his younger days. He so looked forward to the day when he could sing in the heavenly chorus at the throne of Jesus. In later years he also served as treasurer for a new church in Scottsdale.
We love you Dad and miss you greatly. A Memorial Service will be held in Prescott at Willow Hills Baptist Church on Saturday May 11th at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 17, 2019