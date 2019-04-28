|
|
Howard Hoeksema
Sun City West - Howard Hoeksema, a resident of Sun City West, AZ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, the 20th of April at Brookdale Central Paradise Valley, Phoenix, AZ.
Born on October 27, 1925 in Grand Rapids, MI, Howard was the oldest of seven children. He was a resident of Grand Rapids, MI, Comstock Park, MI and Lake Havasu City, AZ prior to moving to Sun City West, AZ in 1996.
Howard enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 on September 21, 1943 and served aboard the USS Eastland (APA-163) in the Pacific during WWII. While he separated from active duty on May 1, 1946, he continued his service to our country as a Naval Reservist. After the war, he returned to Grand Rapids, MI, where, over the course of the next year, he met, courted, and married Ruby Young on May 10, 1947. Howard had a successful career with the Pennsylvania Railroad and retired in 1985.
Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby. Howard leaves behind three daughters, Pamela (Dennis) Lambert of Phoenix, AZ; Patti (Mark) Sturm of Albuquerque, NM; Laurie (Peter) Lamberts of Grand Rapids, MI; grandchildren Matthew Lambert, Jennifer (Joe) Van Horn, Nicole (Jerrod) Logan, Jason (Jennifer) Lamberts, Tanner (Lindsey) Sturm; and nine great-grandchildren; siblings Paul (Elaine), Glenn (Pat), Judy Hoeksema; sister-in-law Alice Olsen; many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Howard will be interred alongside Ruby in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona at a future date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ, 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019