Howard Ingram
Forest Grove, OR - Howard Ingram, 82, a longtime resident of the Forest Grove community, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday afternoon, October 21, 2020 at his home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at the Cornelius Community Church, 860 N. Adair Street in Cornelius.
LILTON "HOWARD" INGRAM was born July 17, 1938 in Waco, Texas, the son of the late Lilton Charlie Ingram and Lorain Savira (Parker) Ingram. He was raised and received his education in Phoenix, Arizona, having been a graduate of the first graduating class of South Mountain High School in 1956. Howard played baseball and football in high school, having been recognized as the Arizona All-star Football Team Quarterback. While growing up in Phoenix, he served as the bat boy for the New York Giants and New York Yankees Baseball Teams at the annual spring training for several years. Howard played semi-pro baseball in Anchorage, Alaska, playing centerfield.
He married his high school sweetheart Velma "Lois" Greer on September 8, 1956 in the Neighborhood Congregational Church in Phoenix, Arizona. They celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary this past September. Following their marriage they resided in Phoenix, Arizona, until 1961, when they moved to Anchorage, Alaska. In 1973, they moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where they lived until 1984, when they moved to the Forest Grove community, where they have resided since.
Howard and Lois owned and operated Hi-Tech Rockfall Construction, Inc. in Forest Grove, Oregon. He was instrumental in patenting their product specializing in rockfall mitigation and slope stabilization systems. Hi-Tech is considered to be the industry leader in designing and installing rockfall protection and slope stabilization systems throughout the United States. Following their retirement in 2006, his son Chris and his daughter, Cindy continued operating the company. In 2015, Chris retired and the family tradition continues with his daughter, Cindy and grandson, Jeremy, operating the family business.
He was an active member of the Cornelius Community Church.
Howard was very community minded, having served as a youth football coach in Anchorage for several years and giving back to the community financially when there was a need. During his travels for business he was always willing to help those in need whether during accidents or financially. His family and friends were instrumental in donating in his honor, unbeknownst to him, the Howard Ingram Driving Range at the Forest Grove High School. The ribbon cutting celebration for the project was held on November 1, 2019.
Among his special interests, Howard enjoyed golf, hunting and music, having performed as the lead singer in the Country Western Band, "Country Gold" for many years as well as watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all of their activities.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Lilton and Lorain Ingram and his brother, Dennis Ingram, in 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Lois Ingram, of the family home in Forest Grove, Oregon; his daughter, Cindy Ingram, of Gales Creek, Oregon; his two sons and a daughter-in-law, Kyle Howard and Marcia Ingram, of Roseburg, Oregon and Chris Ingram, of Gales Creek, Oregon; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Kathie Ingram, of Chino Valley, Arizona; his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Mike Travaglio, of Sun City, Arizona and his sister-in-law, Marsha Ingram, of Peach Springs, Arizona.
Also surviving are his seven grandchildren and their spouses, Rachel and Andrew Downey, of Forest Grove, Oregon; Molly Sellers, of Forest Grove, Oregon; Melissa and Brad Dineen, of Gaston, Oregon; Shawna and Steve Rives, of Bend, Oregon; David and Carley Ingram, of Roseburg, Oregon; Jeremy and Valyrie Ingram, of Cornelius, Oregon and Tamara Ingram, of Tigard, Oregon; his twelve great-grandchildren, Landon and Cameron Downey; Isak, Ty and Quinn Dineen; Brady Johns; Caleb Rives; Judah and Adam Ingram and twins, Jordan and Kaimalino Ingram and several nieces and nephews.
The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to the Salvation Army, Pine Grove Community Church in Roseburg, Oregon and a Local Youth Sports of your choosing in his memory.
To sign the online guest book or to send a condolence to the family go to www.fuitenrosehoyt.com
.
Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove is entrusted with the arrangements.