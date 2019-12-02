|
Howard Joseph Hughes Sr.
Howard Joseph Hughes born January 29, 1947 passed October 6, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona surrounded by his family. He was proud Airforce veteran, husband, father, and brother.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Sue Hughes, daughters Shannon Weissinger (Richard) and Heidi Cadriel (Richard), son Howard Hughes Jr. Sister Marlene Parsons and many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as the best story teller with the biggest heart. There will be a "Celebration of life" held on December 8th. Please contact the family for details.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019