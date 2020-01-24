|
|
Howard Joseph Messmer
Phoenix - Howard Joseph Messmer, long time resident of both Phoenix, AZ and Salem, OR. Passed away at age 84 on 1/13/2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Howard was born on 3/17/1935 in Mott, North Dakota to Joseph Leo and Beata Messmer, the only son in a family of eight daughters. The family left North Dakota in 1939 and set out for the Pacific Northwest, living in Longview-Kelso, WA, Silverton, OR and finally settling in Salem in 1943.
Howard attended St Vincent's Catholic School and graduated from Salem High School. He entered the US Marine Corps and was soon headed to Korea. Later, he graduated from NCO school as the Honor Student in Leadership, and was offered a commandants appointment to the Naval Academy but declined it, to return to civilian life.
He attended the University of Oregon, Married Margret (Peggy) Bischoff and graduated with a BS in Journalism. He worked for the Statesman Journal, Forest Grove Times, and the Albany Democrat Herald newspapers in Oregon.
In 1976 he left his newspaper career and purchased Shryock's Mens Wear with two partners. Buying out his two partners, he continued with sons Mark and Kirk to run Shryock's until his retirement in 1992.
The day after his 60th birthday he married Cheri (Parker) Chakarun and began another phase of life adding another son Troy Chakarun to his other 3 sons, Mark, Kirk, and Craig. His life was filled with travel, golf family and friends
Dad, protector, brother, son, husband, salesman, uncle, comedian, stepdad, golfer, traveler, gardener, business owner- those are a few words used to describe Howard Joseph Messmer. Those who loved him would say he was a loyal friend, fun loving guy, a Marine warrior and a real class act. Howard made this world a better place for so many of us that will miss him. His physical body may not be with us but he left us all rich in memories.
If you had time, he had stories but would never allow a meeting to end until he had a complete update on your activities. Howard was a self- made man and proud of it. He recognized hard work and accepted it graciously. He would often say " After he retired, he was able to transition well into the "good life" meeting golf balls in sunny places whenever he could. Howard and his wife Cheri traveled to many places always willing to learn and experience new cultures
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to s, Hospice of the Valley, or the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020