|
|
Howard M. Sullivan
Chandler - Howard M. Sullivan, 90, Chandler, Arizona died Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born October 9, 1929 in Jerome, Arizona. He was an educator for 35 years. Member of Desert Cross Lutheran Church. Served one year in the army. He enjoyed reading, sports, and politics. He is survived by his wife, Esther Sullivan, sons Richard K and Don Sullivan. Children deceased: Margaret Sullivan Cunningham and Michael Sullivan. Parents were Jeremiah Sullivan and Kathleen Barry Sullivan. Surviving siblings are Mary Sullivan and Gerald Sullivan. He had five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Commitment of the ashes took place Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Desert Cross Lutheran Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ELCS World Hunger and Lutheran Disaster Response.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020