Prescott - Howard P. Anderson, Sr. 87, passed away at his home in Prescott, Arizona on March 30, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Manhattan, New York on November 4, 1931 to Edward and Gertrude Anderson. Howard was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend always putting others before himself. He was a very loving generous man who gave not just to family but to many charities and causes with his favorite being .



He started his first security guard company in Arizona in 1956, which culminated into a life-long dedication to the security industry. His smart visions, dedicated mindset, and entrepreneurial spirit led to many successes both locally and internationally. This fostered into what has become a family profession that continues to set the standard today. His initial ambition to serve commenced with his service to this country by an honorable enlistment in the United States Air Force. His many intangible character traits fueled his love and dedication to God, family, and country. His family and friends will forever be thankful for the gift to have known him.



Howard is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Anderson, and his son, Michael Anderson. He is survived by his children Robert, Howard Jr., Debbie, James, Kim, Patti, Sheri and Mark; 26 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren with one on the way.



Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00pm, with Rosary at 7:00pm, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix, AZ 85020. A funeral service will be at 10:00am Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Parish, 4715 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85012. Committal will be at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 9925 W. Thomas Rd., Avondale, AZ 85392.