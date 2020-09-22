1/1
Howard Reed
Flagstaff - Howard Curtis (Curt) Reed passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2020 in Flagstaff, AZ. He was born in Minneapolis, MN on September 10, 1963 to Herman (Charlie) and Karla Reed who survive him. He started his work career early as a carrier for the Phoenix Gazette covering most of the Green Meadows subdivision. He graduated from Thunderbird High School in 1981. He attended PVCC and GCU. After many years in various food service jobs, he was working for Sodexo doing purchasing at Northern Arizona University when he passed away.

He is survived by his daughter, Darlene Reed (MJ), and grandchildren, Cameron, Nathan, Harper, Tristen, and his son, Hayden Reed. Also, his sisters Kristin Lustig (Dave), Jennifer DeBacco (Tom) and Jayme Arrieta (Joseph), nephews Anthony DeBacco, Jackson Arrieta, and niece, Jenna Arrieta. He also has many aunts, uncles and cousins in Minnesota and Las Vegas as well as many friends. Rest in peace.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
