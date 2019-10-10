|
Howard Willis Cripe
Born on 6/17/26 and passed away on 9/30/19 at the age of 93. Howard was a local son of Southern California. He joined the Merchant Marine as a radio operator during World War II and traveled the world to include Caribbean and European ports. At the end of the war he resigned his commission and started attending the First Baptist Church of Santa Monica. There he met his wife of 40 years, Shirley Hess Cripe. He was employed by General Telephone and worked his way up to supervising engineer at their General Office in Santa Monica, California.
Through the course of his life, Howard has married and been widowed three times. He is the father of three children from his first marriage; Ron, Jerry and Julie.
Howard is survived by his three children, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was much loved and adored by all. His services are being held at Best Funeral Home, Peoria, Az. on Sunday, 10/13/19 at 11 a.m..
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019