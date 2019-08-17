Services
Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care
6747 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
(480) 830-4422
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care
6747 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park.
Hubert McKinney, II 79, passed away on August 14th. Hubert was born in Birmingham, Alabama, where he spent most of his young life. Hubert moved to Mesa, Arizona in 1963 after serving in the military. Hubert met his sweetheart Billie Jean and they had 4 beautiful children Jamie, Jeanette, Jennifer, And Hubert, III. Hubert had 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was a very hard working business owner who ran a successful glass business in Mesa, Arizona. His greatest passion was always family. He was a kind hearted and loving person who would light up any room he walked in and have everyone eating out of his hand with the stories of his life. Hubert and Billie shared a love that only exists in the movies, he cared for his kids and grandkids more than he cared for himself. Hubert will be truly missed by anyone who got the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in paradise Hubert Edward McKinney.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 @ Mariposa Gardens Cemetery Chapel, 6747 E. Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ. Graveside service, with Military Honors will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 17, 2019
