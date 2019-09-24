|
Hugh McLellan Bryan
Gilbert - Hugh McLellan Bryan, age 90, of Wilmington, DE and Gilbert, AZ died on September 13, 2019. He was a graduate of Montgomery Bell Academy and Vanderbilt University (Nashville, TN). He received an MBA from the University of Delaware and did post graduate training at Dartmouth. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and later retired as a Commander from the Naval Reserve. A successful career in the Credit Division of DuPont was followed by an even more successful retirement. He loved making and planning drives to his winter quarters in Arizona with multiple stops to see extended family and friends. Winters there were special with time to ride his bike, walk, follow the stock market, watch the NBA, root for the Eagles and to work at Paz preparing and serving hot dinners to those less fortunate. His family treasures the memories of the annual trips to Atlantic Beach, NC. He loved attending church in both Delaware and Arizona and will be missed by his breakfast groups at both churches.
He is predeceased by his mother Dorothy Davis Bryan, his father Hugh McLellan Bryan, and his wife of over fifty years Mary Susanne Bryan. He is survived by his children Dr. Hugh M. Bryan III (Barbara) North, VA, Elizabeth Yoncha (Randal) Wilmington, DE, Bruce C. Bryan (Laurel) Roanoke, VA, and Mary B Stallard (Thomas) Merritt Island, FL; by his ten grandchildren; his brother-in-law David Payne (Palo Alto, CA); sister-in-law Nancy McChesney (Evanston, IL); and his dear friend Yvonne Breslin (Gilbert, AZ). Against all odds, he was able to survive his brain cancer for almost five years and lived to enjoy spending time with all five of his great grandchildren. His life will be celebrated with a memorial service at St. David's Episcopal Church on November 16th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 2222 S. Price Rd, Tempe, AZ 85252; St. David's Episcopal Church, 2320 Grubb Rd, Wilmington, DE 19810; or to the United Food Bank, 245 S. Nina Dr, Mesa, AZ 85210.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 24, 2019