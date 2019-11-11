|
|
Hugh White Harman
Hugh White Harman of Mesa, AZ was born on July 30, 1935, in El Paso, Texas, the son of Owen and Maxie Harman. He was the youngest of 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Hugh married the love of his life, Mary Ethelyn Mahoney, on April 16, 1954, in El Paso, Texas, and they celebrated 65 loving years together earlier this year. Hugh's greatest qualities as observed by so many throughout his life are, but not limited to: Never judgmental, always honest, humble, and trustworthy. He saw both sides of a story and was always willing to compromise. He had a unique ability to point you in the right direction without dictating. He was firm but fair. Hugh is survived by his wife, 2 children, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, all of whom he adored and loved deeply. Hugh passed away to the great football field in the sky. Love you always and forever -- Hugh, Dad, PopPop, Coach, HughBee. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 1:00pm at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary and Memorial Gardens, 4310 E. Southern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85042.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019