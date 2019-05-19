|
Hugo Martin
Phoenix - Hugo Martin, a long-time resident of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 due to complications during surgery.
Hugo was born on May 27, 1933 in Pieria, Italy. At the age of 3 his mother, father and three brothers immigrated to the U.S. where they settled in Pittsburgh, PA.
Hugo graduated from Westinghouse High School and went to work for two years as an apprentice brick layer. He then enlisted in the Army and was deployed to the Korean War. Upon return, he graduated from Thiel College and went on to receive his master's degree from Duquesne University.
After moving to Arizona in 1969, he worked at Central High School for over 30 years. In his time at Central High School he served as English teacher, Athletic Director and Assistant Principal. He loved his time at Central High School. He would always say that he never considered it 'work' as he loved his school, administration and the students so much.
Hugo will be remembered for his kindness, love of family, love of sports (specifically the Pittsburgh Steelers) and the years of traveling after he retired.
Hugo leaves behind his wife, Hedy Martin, of 49 years; his three children, Christine Pixler (Michael) of Phoenix, Arizona; Liz Jones (Will) of Cape Charles, Virginia; and John Martin of Phoenix, Arizona. He also leaves behind his 5 grandchildren; and his brother and sister-in-law, Lucio and Roberta Martin of Phoenix, Arizona.
No services are planned, per Hugo's request. Donations, if desired, can be made to Central High School Athletic Department at https://www.phoenixunion.org/central. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019