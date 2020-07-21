Humberto "Junior" Trujillo
Humberto "Junior" Trujillo gently slipped into Heaven on July 15, 2020. Junior was born in Phoenix, Arizona on September 26, 1958 to Humberto and Santa Iniguez Trujillo. He attended Edison Elementary School and graduated from East High School with the class of 1977. Junior was an avid athlete excelling in football, basketball, and baseball throughout his childhood. He continued his athletic achievements in football at Phoenix College and basketball and softball joining various men's leagues throughout adulthood. "Coach" may have been his most cherished title, committing 10+ years to coaching youth sports at St. Agnes Catholic School and Creighton's Men's Club. In his down time, he could be found camping, fishing, and hunting with his son, best friends, or grandchildren! Junior joined the United States Post Office in September 1989 and quickly rose through the ranks reaching his goal of Postmaster of Phoenix in 2015.
Junior was preceded in Heaven by his parents Humberto Trujillo & Santa Serrato, nephew Eric Christopher Perez, many beloved Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends. He is survived by his two greatest loves of his life, his dogs Olivia and Pebbles, his sisters Cecilia Chavez (Robert), Kimberly Perez (Juan), Becky Martinez (Raul) & brother Noel Serrato (Gloria), 4 children Mikayla Galindo (David), Junebug Trujillo (Molly), Nicole Rideau (Aaron), Amber Bencomo, and 8 grandchildren Jaxon Rideau, Sean Trujillo, Michele Galindo, Zoe Rideau, David Galindo, Cooper Trujillo, Tyson Trujillo, Adelynn Trujillo.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 4:30 - 7:00 P.M. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Rosary Prayers will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with Funeral Mass celebrated at 10:30 A.M. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1954 N. 24th Street, Phoenix. Burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com