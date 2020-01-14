|
|
Huston T. Morrison
Born on December 18, 1923, it was 96 years and one day later that Huston T. Morrison left this earth. He passed in his sleep of kidney failure with his dog on this lap. Hugh was born in Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Imperial, Nebraska when 5 years old with his parents Clifton and Cleora Morrison, who preceded him in death in 1940 and 1960. He had one brother Kicki and one sister Ruth, both deceased.
At 18, he joined the Navy and served 3 years during WWII. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Doane College in 1949 where he lettered in football and track. He received his Master's degree from Indiana University in 1952. He taught math and coached track, cross country, and football, between 1952 and 1986 at Omaha Westside High School, South Mountain, North, and Alhambra High Schools in Phoenix. He coached at Alhambra from its opening in 1962 until 1986.
He was inducted into the Arizona Coaches Hall of Fame in 1989, the Westside Hall of Fame in 2007, and the Doane College Hall of Fame in 2008. After retiring, he spent 27 years working with Arizona Senior Olympics. In 2015 they renamed the event the Hugh Morrison Track and Field Classic.
As a track official, he took part in the 1988 Olympic trials in Indianapolis, the 1990 Goodwill Games and two NCAA Track and Field Meets. He coached all-star track and football teams in international competitions in England, Philippines, Hong Kong, New Zealand, South Korea, Germany, and Australia.
He married the love of his life, Shirley Elaine Nesmith in 1949. They were married 52 years, when she passed away January 6, 2002. They had two sons, Tim (wife Janice) and Terry (wife Sheli), all living in Phoenix. Grandchildren include Ryan (in Nagoya), Brett (Phoenix), Frannie Carlson (Washington), and Kristen (Phoenix); there are 5 great-grandchildren.
He had a huge influence on many around the globe as a teacher, coach, father, uncle, father-in-law, grandfather, and husband. He will be fondly remembered for his integrity, kindness, and generous spirit.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday January 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Unity Church at 1500 E. Greenway Parkway in Phoenix. Because of his love for his dogs, we ask that donations be made to the Arizona Humane Society in his name.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020