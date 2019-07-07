|
Huston Thomas Lyttleton
West Chester, OH - LYTTLETON, Huston Thomas, 79 of West Chester formerly of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on Friday June 21, 2019. U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired Fire Chief.
Beloved father of Thomas and Stephen; Grandfather of Alex, Zachary, Jackson and Griffin; Brother of Richard and Donna. Tom is survived by his beloved partner Martha O'Neal. Visitation on Saturday July 13th at 9:00 am until the funeral at 10:00 am at Strawser Funeral Home 9503 Kenwood Rd Blue Ash, OH 45242. Memorials to, The . Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 7, 2019