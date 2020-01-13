|
Hyla Mae McLain, 82, of Peoria, Arizona, passed away on January 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Hyla was the only child born to Molly and Bronson Evans in Elkton, Maryland on November 9, 1937. The family moved to Phoenix in 1947. Hyla then graduated from North Phoenix High School in 1955 and later attended ASU where she was a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority. She met Edwin Zahniser while he was stationed at Luke Air Force Base and they were married for 12 years. They had 3 children, one born at each of their assignments with the Air Force; Las Vegas, Nevada, Munich, Germany and Clovis, New Mexico. She later married Merville "Mert" McLain, who she met while working for Associated Grocers. Hyla was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star for 40 years and was Past Matron of Peoria Chapter #59 in 1978.
Hyla retired from the City of Glendale in 2000 having worked for the Glendale Police Department for 4 ½ years and Glendale City Court for 11 years. She spent her days with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family was the light and joy of her life. Hyla never missed an opportunity to spend time with her loved ones and always enjoyed celebrating family milestones.
Hyla is preceded in death by Edwin Zahniser and Merville "Mert" McLain. Hyla is survived by her children; Renee (Leann), Dawn (Scott) and Edwin Jr. Grandchildren; Justin (Brandi), Chase (Lauren), Chelsea, Devyn (Brian), Loren, Edwin III; 12 great grandchildren and 2 cats.
Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. with service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center, 12420 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City, AZ. Final resting place West Resthaven Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
