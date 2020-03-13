|
Ian D. Miller
Phoenix - Dr. Ian D. Miller, 72 of Phoenix, AZ passed February 28, 2020, from complications of FTD at Hospice of the Valley Eckstein Center. His family was by his side. Ian was born on March 18, 1947 in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada to parents Douglas Miller and Winnifred Keys. Ian obtained his college education at the University of Saskatoon and completed his medical training at the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, Canada. Specializing in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine. Ian started his practice, Respiratory Services, PC in 1978 in Scottsdale, AZ with Dr. Bradley Gordon. Dr. Miller can fairly be described as one of the earliest intensive care unit specialists available at Scottsdale Osborn Hospital. He made himself available to the emergency room, intensive care unit, as well as attending to those patients who were admitted to the general medical floors. His coworkers described him as extremely bright, well-versed in current literature and fearless as an advocate for the care of his patients. His partner of 30 years, Dr. Rick Levinson has said, "the sicker the patient was, the better Ian was." Ian never avoided the most difficult medical challenges. Ian started playing hockey at the age of 3. From there he pursued and excelled in long distance running, completing the Boston Marathon, Alcatraz & Iron Man Triathlon, and many more. He Heli-skied over a million vertical miles in the Canadian Rocky Mountains, Utah and Colorado. Ian also enjoyed mountain bike riding, water skiing, and roller blading. The only sport he did not play was Golf (which he would joke about) even though retiring on a golf course and collecting thousands of golf balls to sell for REI cash. He also enjoyed being out on all the lake's in Arizona and traveling in his RV with family, pets and friends. He created many beautiful memories for us all. Ian is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Bradley; daughter, Michelle; grandsons, Gavin and Christian; brothers, Alan (Valerie), Glenn (Leslie); and sister, Carol Tabashniuk(Gordon). Private services are being held. Donations can be made in Dr. Ian Miller's name to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Dr. Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 (theaftd.org)
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020