Dr. Ian G. Lamont D.D.S. longtime Phoenix Orthodontist, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home. Ian was born in 1932 to immigrant parents-his father was Scottish and his Mother was Irish. They had chosen to live in Pontiac, Michigan because of its thriving auto industry. Since his dad was a skilled tool and die maker, he found immediate and steady employment.
Ian attended the local school system and graduated from high school in 1950. He went to the University of Michigan as a pre-dental student and married his high school sweetheart, Joby (Joan) Cooper. They were married for 64 years. After graduation Ian and Joby spent several years in Barstow, California courtesy of the U.S. Army. While in Barstow the young couple got an appreciation of the warm desert climate.
After the Army Ian and Joby returned to Ann Arbor where he graduated from Michigan's dental school in 1961. Ian continued at Michigan's graduate school and obtained his Master's Degree in Orthodontics in 1964. The Lamont's then moved to Arizona to open a dental office in Northeastern Phoenix where Ian practiced for 38 years. He retired in 1999. Ian was active in the Arizona Orthodontics Study Group and served as Secretary-Treasurer for several years. He was also a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics along with membership in various dental and orthodontic organizations.
Ian and Joby had three children; Ian Jr., Todd and Mary. Ian Jr. is a funeral director in Globe, Arizona and owns Lamont Mortuary of Globe. He and his wife Cathy have two children, Ian III and Holley Dunn, (Jon). Todd (deceased) and Mary both graduated from the University of Arizona. Mary is married to Dan Vogelzang and is the busy mother of two, J.D. and Christina. They live in the Palos Verde Estates area of Los Angeles.
The Lamont's were active members of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church where Ian had served on the Vestry and also as a Junior Warden at the Parish. Joan also sang in the church choir. Ian was an active member of North Phoenix Rotary since 1980 and served the community for 30 years.
Ian and Joby built their first house in Pinewood in 1982 on Campfire Trail where they and their family enjoyed the summers for twelve years. They sold that property and purchased their present summer home on Havasaupai Road in the trees and on the golf course where he learned to love golf. Ian will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 13, 200 at 2:00 P.M. at St Barnabas on the Desert Episcopal Church in Scottsdale, Arizona. Assuming the ban due to the Covid 19 has been lifted.
Assisting the family; Lamont Mortuary of Globe.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020