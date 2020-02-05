|
|
Ida Fernandez
In Loving Memory of Ida Fernandez, 09/02/1930 to 01/31/2020
Ida was born in Vienna Austria. She was 89 years old. She is survived by her children Nancy Eberly, Edward , Robert (dec.) and Paul . Grandmother of 9.
Great Grandmother of 23, Great Great Grandmother 3 who called her Omi. She met the love of her life Eugene in World War II & Coming to America was quite an adventure for Ida. She spoke some English but was encouraged by her husband Eugene to learn more by reading the signs & billboards. Ida's career was in the printing business doing binding and shipping, where she excelled & was awarded Outstanding Performance & Support while working at Imperial Lithographic where is retired from. After retirement she actively got involved with her church and was so proud to be a Sunday school teacher. She was unselfishly obedient and loyal to her faith and enjoyed spreading the word of the Lord. She will be deeply missed. Ida is at peace now with the Lord at her final resting place. She is home. Services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Phoenix Memorial Park, 200 W. Beardsley, Phoenix, AZ 85027. In lieu of flowers please donate to Crossroads Hospice.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020