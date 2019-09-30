|
Ida M. Barnes
Scottsdale - Ida M. Barnes of Scottsdale, born on January 27, 1930 passed away on August 12, 2019. Ida retired from Motorola and was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy. She is survived by her soulmate of 55 years, Jack Long, her son Larry Barnes, granddaughters Heather and Sandy and their families. She loved her very large family of nieces, nephews and their families who are a very close and caring family. Ida loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, bowling, playing golf and enjoying life with her wonderful family. She will be missed very much by all who knew her. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, 2019