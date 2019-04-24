|
|
Ida May Castleman Borhauer
Phoenix - Ida May Castleman Borhauer quietly died on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 92. Ida was born on August 1, 1926 in Telegraph Creek, Phillips County, Montana to Lawrence Wellington and Nellie Spencer Atkinson Castleman. She is preceded in her death by her loving husband the Rev. Harold W. Borhauer, son Jeffrey L. Borhauer, grandson Adam T. Cooley, her brother Lawrence, sisters Lillie, and Alice. Ida is survived by her brother John and wife Sylvia Castleman, daughter Ida Maye, sons Hal and wife Lynn, Marty and wife Avis, Jon and wife Kathy, Alan and wife Rachel, Will and wife Paula, fifteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends. Ida enjoyed singing in the church choir and around the house. She also enjoyed many forms of needle work, painting, teaching Bible Studies, but most of all she enjoyed taking the children and grandchildren camping and hiking in the National Parks and Forests. She always gave hugs instead of handshakes. Ida was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sun City, Presbyterian Women, Scots of the West Valley, West Valley Genealogical Society, Daughters of American Revolution and the American Rosie the Riveter Association. The family would like to thank the staff of Sun Valley Lodge Health Care Center for the love and care of our mother. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27th at the First Presbyterian Church of Sun City at 10:00 am. Service to by conducted by Rev. Tom Tripp and Rev. Katy Wheat. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Presbyterian Hunger Fund (H999999), PO Box 643700, Pittsburgh, PA 15264 or online at presbyterianmission.org/donate or . Services are entrusted to Advantage Maryville, 6901 W. Indian School Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85033.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019