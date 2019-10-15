|
Ignacia V Rosell
Ignacia V. Rosell, born in Miami Arizona on July 31, 1930, passed on October 11, 2019.
She was adopted to Ignacio and Theadora Valdez.
Ignacia grew up in the town Gleeson, Arizona and graduated from Tombstone High School in 1948. She went on to nursing school at Saint Monica's Hospital school of nursing in Phoenix, graduating in 1952. She loved her profession.
She continued her career and worked in clinical nursing. Ignacia then took a job at the Maricopa County Juvenile facility, then worked at Maricopa County Jail for men and retired at the young age of 70. Ignacia volunteered at St. Andrews Catholic Church where she took everyone's blood pressure.
Ignacia is survived by one brother and 7 children. She loved all her 16 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and one great greatgrandchild.
As she entered retirement, she enjoyed time doing the things she loved. She had so many interests, sports, gardening, faith, travel, and the list goes on. She lived each day to the fullest.
She was preceded in death by her son Peter Rosell, brothers Ramon Zepeda, Toby Valdez, and sister Paula Gibson. There was a lot of love in my mom's life. She was an incredible teacher and mother who inspired everyone who knew her. She was very spiritual, giving, and loved her children unconditionally.
She was stricken by Alzheimers and is now in the hands of our Lord.
"Mom, your memory will live in all of our hearts forever".
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix with a Rosary prayer at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3450 W. Ray Road, Chandler. Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019