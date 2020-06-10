Ignacio H. Campos
Ignacio H. Campos passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 after a long fight with Parkinson's disease. He was known as "Nacho," "Nachito" and "Nick" by his family and friends. He was a wonderful loving father with a great heart and a wonderful sense of humor.
He is survived by his immediate family; Alicia Campos his wife of 51 years, his two sons Reggie and Danny, daughter-in-law Christie, and his grandchildren Brandon and Sophia.
Nacho was born in San Antonio, Texas on April 16, 1945. In 1947 his family moved to Phoenix, Arizona. He attended Adams Elementary, Phoenix Union, Phoenix College and graduated from Lamson Business College.
Nacho was drafted into the Army in the middle 60's. He served his country honorable in the Vietnam War. When he returned from his tour of duty, he became a drill Sergeant for incoming troops and he met his future bride Alicia while stationed at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Washington. They were married in Washington State and once he was honorably discharged, he moved back to Arizona with his new son Reggie.
Several years after Ignacio moved back to Arizona his son Danny was born. He started working for the Arizona State Department of Education in the early 70's.
He was a good athlete and an accomplished long distant runner in high school, college, and during his time in the U.S. Army. After his kids were born, golf became the game that he enjoyed with his children. Much of his time was spent with his wife and kids chasing the ball around the course creating many wonderful memories and enduring friendships.
He is the son of Telesfora and Santiago Campos and he had 14 brothers and sisters.
May the Lord Bless Ignacio's soul!!!!!
Nacho's celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 with the itinerary below.
Viewing: 9:00 am to 10:00 am
Whitney & Murphy Funeral, 4800 East Indian School Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mass: 10:30 am to 11:30 am
St. Maria Goretti Roman Catholic Church, 6261 N. Granite Reef Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Burial: 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm
St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Reception: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm
St. Maria Goretti Roman Catholic Church, 6261 N. Granite Reef Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Due to CDC recommendations to avoid potential risk of exposure to the COVID 19 virus no more than 50 people at any given time will be allowed to attend any type of service, ceremony or visitation. The staff at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home will manage this process to ensure everyone can pay their respects safely.
Donations may be made to Arizona State Veteran Home, 4141 N S. Herrera Way, Phoenix, Arizona 85012.
Condolences and Hugs From Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.