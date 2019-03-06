Services
Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 330-7301
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Denver, CO - Ignacio Martin Gomez of Denver, Colorado and formerly of Glendale, Arizona passed away March 1, 2019 this past Friday. Ignacio was born on July 30th, 1930 on a small farm near Galeton, Colorado. Ignacio was a supervisor when he worked for Colorado-By-Products in Denver, Colorado. Ignacio moved to Glendale, Arizona in 1972 and lived there for 45 years. In Glendale, he went to school and worked for SRP, Salt River Project for 23 years. Ignacio retired from SRP in 1994. Ignacio was a devoted volunteer for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Glendale, Arizona. Ignacio and his wife, Maria, taught religious classes to teens and adults for 16 years. They were also Eucharistic Ministers for 18 years. Maria passed away in January of 2015. They both left a legacy of faith for their community and love for their families. Ignacio missed his wife deeply these last four years. His family is happy and grateful that they are together again in God's grace. Ignacio is survived by his siblings; Delores, Gloria, Tina, Virgie, Patricia and David, his 6 children; Frank, Ignacio, Rosalie, Julian, Christina and Margarita, 16 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren and 9 great, great grandchildren.

Visitation 10:15 a.m. before Recitation of the rosary at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 followed by Liturgical Service at 11:00 a.m. both at St. Peter's Catholic Church.

Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019
