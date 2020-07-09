Ila F MassingalePhoenix - Ila F. Massingale, 81 of Phoenix, Arizona, June 15th, 2020Ila Massingale was born in Prescott, Arizona, September 12th, 1938.Ila attended grade school in Bumble Bee Arizona in a one room school house, and then moved to Phoenix where she attended Madison and Grandview Elementary schools then graduated from West Phoenix High School in 1956. Ila received an academic scholarship to Arizona State College, now known as Northern Arizona University, and attended there in 1956. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority where she served as Secretary and was also named Snow Bowl Queen. She married Douglas E. Massingale in 1957, moved to Phoenix where she attended Arizona State University and graduated with a B.A. in Education from ASU in 1961.Ila began her Elementary School teaching career at Mountain View Elementary and then taught second grade for over 30 years at Orangewood Elementary School. She was passionate about being a teacher, positively impacted many of her student's lives and formed bonds of friendship with her teaching colleagues that provided her a tremendous source of joy.After retiring from teaching, Ila worked part time at the Washington School District office and as a substitute teacher, then as an examination proctor and as a volunteer at the Assistance League of Phoenix.In 1999, 2002 and 2004 Ila was blessed with each of her three grandchildren. She took the love she had for teaching and poured it into their lives, filling their days with activities. With her husband Doug, she took them on many adventures, always managing to teach them something new. She was devoted to her grandchildren and loved having the opportunity to be part of their lives as they grew up to become young adults.Ila had the benefit of growing up in Phoenix during the 1950's where she met and made many of her life-long friends. She was on the Pom squad at West Phoenix High School, where she met her High School sweetheart Doug who she who she was married to for 59 years.She enjoyed socializing whenever she had the chance, loved to play her weekly game of Bridge with her girlfriends, enjoyed exercising in the pool and walking with her friends in the neighborhood. She and Doug were fortunate to have had many years of traveling with their friends and family. She was a Sun Devil Football Fan attending games for nearly three decades. She and Doug spent many summers with her dear friends in Laguna Beach and San Diego. Her early college years at NAU helped create a passion for snow skiing which she enjoyed doing with her family and friends into her 60's.Ila had one child, Brian, a daughter in law Shelly and three grandchildren, Max, Mackey and Matthew.In addition to her child, daughter in law and grandchildren, she is survived by her sisters Wanda Tucker and Susie Stecker along with her brother Ron Childers.A Celebration of Ila and Doug's life will be held on Friday, July 17th at 9:00AM at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. This service can be viewed on (Facebook link a.l. moore-grimshaw mortuaries bethany chapel ).The family requests that donations be made to Banner Alzheimer's Institute 3rd floor, 901 E. Willetta St. 1st Floor, Phoenix, AZ 85006.