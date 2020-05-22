Ilona (Eileen) BartelSCOTTSDALE - Ilona (Eileen) Bartel, 79, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 with family by her side. Eileen was born May 12, 1941 in New York City, NY. Eileen is survived by her son Mike of Scottsdale, daughter Donna (Mike) of Seattle and by her brother Emery (Rose) Csulak of Frederick, MD as well as two grandchildren, Michael and Erica. Due to strict limitations on funeral attendees, a service for immediate family only will be held on Friday May 29, 2020 at Paradise Memorial Gardens and Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.