Ilona "Eileen" Bartel
Ilona (Eileen) Bartel

SCOTTSDALE - Ilona (Eileen) Bartel, 79, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 with family by her side. Eileen was born May 12, 1941 in New York City, NY. Eileen is survived by her son Mike of Scottsdale, daughter Donna (Mike) of Seattle and by her brother Emery (Rose) Csulak of Frederick, MD as well as two grandchildren, Michael and Erica. Due to strict limitations on funeral attendees, a service for immediate family only will be held on Friday May 29, 2020 at Paradise Memorial Gardens and Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.






Published in The Arizona Republic from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Service
Paradise Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
